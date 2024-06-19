Gareth Southgate holds England team meeting to warn players of intense scrutiny

Gareth Southgate is helping his players cope with the criticism of their victory over Serbia - Christof Koepsel/UEFA via Getty Images

Gareth Southgate held a meeting with his squad to help players deal with the intense scrutiny of tournament football with England.

Southgate, who has banned himself from looking at media during the European Championship, was concerned over the impact on younger players after a negative reaction to the win over Serbia.

Players had already hit back after the Gelsenkirchen win, with Jude Bellingham saying there was a “negative theme” around all their games. Southgate has assured players only the judgement of the manager and staff is of importance.

In the build-up to the Group C match against Denmark in Frankfurt, Southgate highlighted the performance of Phil Foden after his display against Serbia was criticised.

“This is a different world to the one you experience at clubs,” he said. “The players as a collective recognise that now after the last couple of days. We talked with them about it. It’s very rare at their club they’d win a game and experience what they’ve experienced over the last couple of days.

“I have to make sure I can guide them through that, let them understand it and recognise it’s the reality of our world but that we shouldn’t be thrown off track by it. We’re in a good position, we know we want to play better, there are a lot of things we did really well and we move towards tomorrow’s game.

Vice-captain Kyle Walker has played in the four tournaments under Southgate and understands the spotlight is on England when they are at a major finals.

“Normally there are 20 other Premier League teams to write about and fill columns about,” he said. “Now all eyes are on us boys over here representing our country and we are all coming together as one. So obviously there is going to be a massive scrutiny in certain performances or certain things we do but I think we cannot take away that we came away from there with three points on the board, a clean sheet and in a good stead for this game against Denmark.

“I concentrate on what’s in this camp. What the manager says and what the people around me and team-mates are saying. With the scrutiny of coming away with a 1-0 victory against a well-drilled Serbia team, when we get that scrutiny we have to take it as a positive because people expect so much of us.”

Southgate revealed he has imposed a social-media ban on himself during the tournament.

“When I was playing we read newspapers. Now, they are going to search for things. I don’t do it, my world is a happier place if I shut myself off,” said Southgate. “It’s not good from a global perspective because I’ve not got a clue what’s going on with politics or events elsewhere. But for the next month that is going to be a better place for me. It helps me keep on track.

“Some of our players will take a similar approach, others will look at stuff. It doesn’t stop people sending you a message saying ‘ignore the nonsense’ or whatever that might be. Then you know it’s kicking off. But you sense that from the line of questioning anyway.”

Comment: Southgate assumes role of psychologist to try to harness negative energy

It was a surprise when Gareth Southgate began a meeting of the England squad on Tuesday evening with a specific subject. But it has been coming.

The England manager wanted to explain to the players why they can win a game – as they did in defeating Serbia 1-0 in their opening group game in the European Championship – and still come in for criticism.

Of course it happens at their clubs. But not, it is felt, with this level of scrutiny. And not when they are victorious.

And it is interesting that Southgate deemed it necessary to say something. But while this is a squad with great experience it also contains 12 players at their first senior tournament.

Despite their Premier League experience some appear to have been taken aback by the criticism.

No one is more qualified to discuss this than Southgate who is into his eighth tournament – four as a player and now four as a manager – and can bring some unique insight.

Not just that, but Southgate is also a former pundit for ITV, and a former co-commentator, covering three major tournaments as well as big FA Cup and Champions League games most weeks. He left only in 2013 to become England Under-21 manager.

So that gives the 53-year-old’s 11 tournaments in all, including the last time one was held in Germany, the 2006 World Cup and the England circus at Baden-Baden. He spoke from experience when he talked about how there is always a “narrative” about the performances of “a couple of players” after every game.

“The players as a collective recognise that now after the last couple of days,” Southgate said. “We talked to them about it.”

What is interesting is that Southgate took this explanatory role. It means he has, in effect, become something of a sports psychologist as well as a manager.

In the past, the Football Association has employed figures such as Dr Pippa Grange, the head of people and team development, who was built up as such a vital figure at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Her role was undoubtedly inflated and less important than portrayed, not least in the hugely successful drama Dear England, which is returning to the National Theatre.

‘Criticism has clearly hurt’

But the meat of the play, Southgate’s inspirational leadership of England, and the mental and psychological barriers the players have faced, and lifting the weight of the Three Lions shirt, is true.

The FA still has a support staff of sports psychologists but no one is specifically attached to the England team and, to a degree, it therefore appears to be a task that is being undertaken by Southgate. Not least in dealing with some of the concerns – and anger – over the way the team is portrayed.

Criticism has clearly hurt. Southgate does not ban his players from being on social media. He reasons they are adults and need to be treated as such. But he does highlight the importance of trying to avoid it and talks to them about it. He wants the players to have a clear head but knows that may be unrealistic.

It is true that some players still scroll through their phones after games and – evidently – some have been stung by what was said and written following the Serbia match.

The general feeling within the camp? England got the job done and won and should be judged when the other two group games, starting with Denmark here in Frankfurt on Thursday and then Slovenia next week, are played.

Southgate’s job is to temper players’ anger and harness it

There is a touch of naivety to that and also a contradiction. England want the attention and that invites opinion. We should never stifle that. But, to give it context, if England beat Denmark they will have won their first two games at a Euros for the first time ever.

Several players have chosen to come off social media for the tournament. Southgate said he does not watch or read any comment or analysis on England. This has included Erik ten Hag’s withering put down of him on Dutch TV as being an essentially conservative coach. But there is probably an agenda there given the Manchester United manager knows Ineos and Sir Jim Ratcliffe like Southgate.

However, in the same breath Southgate also said: “You become aware of these things because they get sent to you.”

There have been some strong takes on the contributions made by Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold and even captain Harry Kane against Serbia which has caused bewilderment in the camp and it is part of Southgate’s job to try to temper that while also harnessing it.

The the last thing the manager wants is friction. But he will want to focus some of that “them and us” energy.

Energy is important, also. A major worry has been the fitness of the squad after a gruelling season. Southgate has said how challenging it is. Crucially, according to sports scientists, that is in the head more than in the body. Although it is not for nothing that England chose a hotel with a wonderful spa as their team base. Rest and relaxation are the key but if the players are mentally fatigued then criticism becomes potentially more damaging.

What is intriguing in all of this is how it has turned almost full circle. Southgate has raised expectation and accepts it is not unreasonable for him to be judged on whether England win these Euros, even if they have only ever won one trophy in their entire football history and never overseas. Football is about winning.

There is also the danger for England of where this is heading. Part of the previous complaint about England was players being inhibited because they feared the headlines – as Wayne Rooney admitted after the Iceland debacle at the Euros in 2016. Ultimately it is for them to deal with while we should welcome them voicing their opinions and countering. Southgate the psychologist is attempting to do that.

