Gareth Southgate hints he’ll be available for Man United job after Euro 24



Manchester United fans who do not want Gareth Southgate to be their team’s next manager now have an added incentive to root for England to win Euro 24.

Erik ten Hag’s tenure as manager of the club hangs by a thread amid reliable reports claiming that part-owners Ineos have been interviewing potential replacements.

And whilst Southgate has reportedly been shunning discussions with any club, or England, about his future until after the Euros, the other potential candidates to take football’s hottest hotseat have been dropping like flies.

Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Hansi Flick and Antonio Conte, among others, have already joined new clubs or pledged to stay where they are. Meanwhile Thomas Tuchel has ruled himself out of the running and The Times insist Ineos have “cooled their interest” in former Spurs and Chelsea man, Mauricio Pochettino.

This leaves Southgate, reportedly incoming director of football Dan Ashworth’s favoured candidate, on a very short shortlist and now a strong favourite with the bookies to get the job.

Against this backdrop, the timing of an interview given by the Three Lions’ boss to German outlet Bild yesterday seems interesting.

“If we [England] don’t win [the Euros], I probably won’t be here anymore,” Southgate said.

“Then it might be the last chance.

“I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we’ve come close.

“You can’t constantly put yourself in front of the public and say, ‘A little more please,’ as at some point people lose faith. If we want to be a great team and I want to be a top coach, you must deliver in big moments.”

Whilst Southgate’s words fall short of “I’ll quit unless we win”, the fact that he admitted he probably will not remain England boss could be construed as a message to Ineos: wait for me, I’ll soon be free.

A further irony in the tale is that a man who many United fans might have preferred to become the club’s next manager, Pochettino, could be in line to take over the England job from Southgate.

Last month, The Telegraph reported that “Mauricio Pochettino will be a leading candidate for the England job if he remains out of work and the post becomes available after Euro 2024.”





