Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as Manchester United star returns

England are getting ready for their curtain-raiser in this summer’s European Championship, with Gareth Southgate hoping to do one better than their second-place finish in 2021.

The Three Lions will face Serbia in their opening group game on Sunday and two Manchester United stars could be involved in that game, with Southgate providing an update on his squad prior to the game.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo were all named in Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad but Maguire was among the seven players cut from the group.

The former Reds skipper missed the end of the club season through injury and was not deemed fit enough to take part in the tournament this summer.

Shaw has not made an appearance since coming off injured against Luton in February but Southgate has been handed a huge boost ahead of the group stage, with the England boss confirming Shaw is back in full training and could even make an appearance from the bench against Serbia.

“We have a decision on whether Luke is possible to use from the bench, but everyone has trained today and is available,” Southgate is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Speaking recently, Shaw opened up on his injury nightmare this season and admitted that his return from injury prior to the game at Luton in February was rushed, which ultimately culminated in a longer lay-off.

Shaw was at the heart of England’s last Euros and he will be hoping to have a similar impact this year but he could do without another setback in his progress.