Gareth Southgate gives his verdict on Lineker’s expletive England criticism

England manager Gareth Southgate said the quad gain nothing from “external noise” ahead of their final group stage game of Euro 2024 against Slovenia.

Mr Southgate was asked about Gary Lineker’s recent criticism of England performances, in which he branded the efforts as “sh**” on his podcast.

“That’s the world we’re in. I’m oblivious to it, it’s not important to me, at all”, he told journalists on Monday (24 June).

Centre-midfielder Declan Rice joined proceedings as the pair fielded questions from journalists ahead of the clash in Cologne, where England are still tipped to top the group.