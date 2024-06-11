Gareth Southgate gives major boost to Man United with update on his future

Days before England’s opening Euro 2024 match against Serbia, manager Gareth Southgate, who is linked to Manchester United, gave the most significant hint yet regarding his future.

More than two weeks after leading United to FA Cup success at Wembley against rivals Manchester City, Erik Ten Hag is still waiting to hear his destiny.

The club is currently reviewing the season, and it is unclear if Ten Hag will stay in his position as the manager of the club.

The 53-year-old Southgate is the most successful England manager since Sir Alf Ramsey and his performances with the Three Lions have sparked rumours of a move to Man United.

Southgate guided England to a World Cup semifinal and a Euro final, displaying his tactical acumen on the biggest stage in football.

The England boss has now provided an update regarding his future, while in conversation with BILD:

‘If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore. Therefore, it might be the last chance,’ Southgate said.

‘I think around half the national coaches leave after a tournament – that’s the nature of international football.

‘I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we’ve come close. You can’t constantly put yourself in front of the public and say, “A little more please”, because at some point people lose faith.

Gareth Southgate has opened up on his future amid Man United interest.

‘If we want to be a great team and I want to be a top coach, you must deliver in big moments.’

Man United and the club hierarchy, who see him as a strong candidate for the Old Trafford job, will be encouraged after Southgate’s latest comments.

The incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth prefers the England manager over all other potential candidates.

Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino are reportedly out of the running to become the next Red Devils manager.

Man United should make swift decision to resolve the manager situation

That leaves the club with Southgate, Brentford manager Thomas Frank and former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi.

It remains to be seen what decision the club takes regarding the manager position, as Ten Hag staying at the club can still not be ruled out.

The longer it drags, the worst it is going to get for the club and their relationship with current manager Ten Hag.

