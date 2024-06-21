Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 plan at risk because of Luke Shaw injury

Luke Shaw did not train with the other unused England players on Friday, raising concerns about his return to fitness - PA/Adam Davy

England manager Gareth Southgate may be forced into a change of plan amid fears his decision to include Luke Shaw in his Euro 2024 squad could come back to haunt him.

Telegraph Sport understands that Southgate’s original plan had been to try to use Shaw off the substitutes’ bench in England’s third and final Group C game against Slovenia in order to help the left-back reach full match fitness for the knockout stages.

But Shaw once again trained inside on Friday, rather than outdoors with those who did not play against Denmark, raising doubts over whether he will be ready to play any minutes, even as a substitute, against Slovenia in Cologne next Tuesday night.

Shaw was named among the substitutes for the opening group game against Serbia, but was not part of the match-day squad for the dismal draw with Denmark.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claimed England’s plan had been to use Shaw in the knockout stages, but Southgate had ideally wanted to give him some playing time before then as part of his recovery.

Shaw has not played because of a hamstring injury since Feb 18 and sources are worried that Southgate has made a mistake by taking him to the Euros - regardless of whether or not he recovers in time to play in Germany.

A source said: “Luke’s not played for more than four months. Even if he plays, he’s not going to be anywhere near fit enough and there’s a real chance he will pick something else up.”

Southgate took a risk on Shaw rather than including an alternative natural left-back in his squad, such as Ben Chilwell, who has suffered his own injury problems, or Tyrick Mitchell.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, who can play in a range of positions including left-back, was included in Southgate’s squad but he is yet to play at all, with Kieran Trippier filling in at left-back.

Following the draw with Denmark, Southgate admitted that Shaw’s absence is a problem for him and England.

“It is clear in terms of the balance of the team that we don’t have our best left-back, so that denies you that balance,” said Southgate. “But I think Tripps has done an incredible job for the team, his spirit and organisation and desire have helped us get over the line in the last couple of games.

“So that’s in no way a criticism of him [Trippier], but it’s obviously going to be different - a right foot rather than a left.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.