Gareth Southgate decides England lineup for Denmark clash - report

Gareth Southgate is expected to start both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden for England's Euro 2024 clash with Denmark.

The Three Lions saw off Serbia in unconvincing fashion on matchday one, picking up three vital Group C points thanks to Jude Bellingham's 13th-minute goal.

England were impressive in the early stages of the game, dominating possession and territory, but gradually lost control of proceedings as Serbia gained a foothold into the game.

Alexander-Arnold was replaced by Conor Gallagher in midfield as Southgate moved to halt Serbia's momentum, and the performance of Liverpool's academy graduate was the talk of the town after he was picked to start alongside Declan Rice and Bellingham ahead of the likes of Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton.

Foden's showing was also scrutinised as he failed to impress on the left wing - Manchester City's Premier League player of the season seemingly the victim of England's strength in depth in central areas.

But despite calls to change things up, Mail Sport report that Southgate intends to keep faith with both Alexander-Arnold and Foden in what will be an unchanged England lineup.

Kyle Walker, John Stones, the impressive Marc Guehi and Kieran Trippier will make up England's back four, with Luke Shaw continuing to build fitness in training. Alexander-Arnold will be tasked with partnering Rice at the base of midfield.

Bellingham should operate as England's number 10, flanked by Foden and Bukayo Saka, which will leave many supporters concerned by the lack of natural width on the left flank. Captain Harry Kane, who was another to struggle against Serbia, will spearhead England's attack.

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon is another option for Southgate wide left, should he look to make a change, but he was an unused substitute against Serbia as Foden, despite never really getting into the game, was given the full 90 minutes.

Jarrod Bowen saw minutes from the bench, replacing Saka with 15 minutes to go, while Mainoo came on for Bellingham late on as England sought to preserve their slender advantage.

Victory against Denmark will put England through to the knockout stages with a game to spare, joining hosts Germany in the round of 16 after their 2-0 win over Hungary built on a hugely impressive win against Scotland on the opening night of the tournament.