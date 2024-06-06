Gareth Southgate is Dan Ashworth’s top choice to become Manchester United boss

Gareth Southgate is reportedly the favourite to take over from Erik ten Hag should he be sacked in the coming days.

Much to the frustration of the fans, INEOS have continued to kick the decision on the manager’s future into the long grass and the footballing world, including Ten Hag, are still seemingly none the wiser about his prospects of staying.

A few weeks ago it seemed set in stone that the Dutchman would be sacked, especially after a 4-0 annihilation at the hands of Crystal Palace.

However, three wins on the bounce to finish the season, including an impressive performance and victory in the FA Cup final against Manchester City has perhaps made INEOS’ decision a little more complicated.

Numerous managers have been linked to the job including Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel but there has been radio silence on rumours surrounding either since after the FA Cup final win.

Perhaps INEOS are just operating in an under-the-radar way that United fans are no longer accustomed to after years of Glazer-style management. However, it could also mean that they are genuinely still unsure what they are doing in regard to the management situation.

GIVEMESPORT have provided an update which is unlikely to be popular with the majority of Red Devil supporters.

It is reported that Ten Hag went on holiday believing he would still be in a job by pre-season but it is reported that there is a “hovering cloud” in the form of England manager Gareth Southgate.

The 53-year-old has been heavily linked to the job by numerous sources and it was recently relayed here that INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe wanted Southgate more than anyone else to be the next United coach.

GIVEMESPORT add to this by claiming “Incoming Director of Football Dan Ashworth is said to have Southgate at the top of his list should United wish to make a change this summer.”

Ashworth is still currently not at the club as he is embroiled in a legal battle with his former employers Newcastle United but it would be naive to think he is not involved in key decisions at Old Trafford in some capacity already.

Ashworth and Southgate have a history together as they have both worked at the FA and the sporting director described the former Middlesbrough manager as the “outstanding candidate” to become the England national team’s coach back in 2016.

There is no doubt that Southgate would be an incredibly underwhelming choice in the minds of a huge amount of United fans and would certainly start the INEOS era on a rather flat note indeed.

