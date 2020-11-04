Gareth Southgate considers recalling Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood to England squad

Gareth Southgate is considering including Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden in the England squad for the forthcoming triple header.

The England manager has also been debating a recall for Luke Shaw, given the dearth of options at left-back, while Reece James’s place is in doubt after it was confirmed he will be suspended for the Nations League qualifiers against Iceland and Belgium following his sending off in the defeat to Denmark.

James, who was England’s best player in the game, was shown a red card for dissent after the final whistle and is therefore only eligible to play in the first of the three games, the friendly against the Republic of Ireland.

Harry Maguire will also be ruled out of England’s must-win fixture away to Belgium after his dismissal against Denmark while Southgate is missing both Kalvin Phillips and Danny Ings through injury.

The good news for Southgate is that he expects to include Raheem Sterling, who withdrew from the last squad with a minor hamstring injury, while his biggest decision is whether to recall Foden and Greenwood, which is in leaning towards doing.

The pair were sent home in disgrace after making their debuts against Iceland for breaching the strict coronavirus bio-bubble rules by meeting women at the team hotel.

Southgate would have sent the pair home even if they had not broken coronavirus protocols, with the England manager leaving them out of October's matches as punishment.

View photos Harry Maguire of England walks off after receiving the red card during the UEFA Nations League match between England and Denmark - Shutterstock More

However, tellingly, Southgate said that “these lads have suffered now enough” in announcing they would be omitted from his squad last month, adding: "We didn't think it was right (to call them up), I think they need this period of reflection but then that gives them the opportunity to get back on their feet with their clubs, enjoy their football again.

"They're both starting to play well again, which is important. Then I can speak to them after this camp and then it will be just down to their form as to whether they're selected next time around.”

There are not expected to be any major surprises in Southgate’s squad although he could turn to Shaw who has been playing regularly for Manchester United having won the last of his eight caps in September 2018.

Callum Wilson is pushing to be involved after an impressive start to life at Newcastle United while Southgate is is facing another complex international gathering, given the need to balance preparations for next summer's European Championship with managing the load of his players. It suggests he will, again, pick an enlarged squad having selected 30 players for the last round of three matches.

The loss of Ings is a blow with the Southampton striker set to have a precautionary operation on his left knee on Friday with a view to being back in action at the start of next month, following the jarring the joint took in a challenge during Sunday’s win over Aston Villa.

Ings, 28, has no major ligament damage and there is no significant trauma to the knee – the same one in which he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2015. However, he felt some discomfort during a training session on Tuesday and the decision was made to have a routine clear-up of his medical meniscus this week.

The surgery is commonplace among elite footballers and is not related to either of the two major knee operations that Ings underwent in 2015 and 2016.