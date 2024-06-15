Gareth Southgate challenges his England players: ‘Go and make a name for yourselves’

Gareth Southgate has called on England's squad to grasp the opportunity in front of them at Euro 2024 - Getty Images/Boris Streubel

Gareth Southgate has told his England players “go and make a name for yourselves” at Euro 2024 and said he is “excited” about the way his squad is shaping on the eve of their Group C opener.

England kick-off their campaign against Serbia on Sunday in Gelsenkirchen, with Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to start in midfield and Phil Foden given the chance to show his Manchester City form on the international stage.

Southgate has 12 players in his 26-man squad without any major tournament experience and the England manager is banking on the likes of Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer making an impact from the substitutes’ bench or forcing their way into his team.

Experienced stars Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire are all missing, but Southgate said: “When I went into Euro 96, despite how it ended, I had a good tournament and I only went in with three or four caps. So I think there is an opportunity for people to make a name for themselves, this is a moment in time for them.

“We have picked some players who are in good form and showing that on the training pitch, and they can add to what we are doing.

“We have got a balance of players who have had some really big nights together and others who have a rawness, an energy and an excitement about being in their first tournament and both things I think are adding to the group.

“In Russia, we were one of the youngest teams, one of the least experienced teams. So I don’t think it is essential that you have experience throughout and equally we have enough players who have played on the big nights either with us or their clubs, and they are able to deliver in those moments. That, of course, at times can be helpful. Innocence is a bonus.”

Former England striker Wayne Rooney has questioned the prospect of Alexander-Arnold starting in midfield against Serbia, but Southgate said: “Everybody’s more than entitled to opinions, so that’s our world, we have to accept that. Then we have to go and show what we can do.

“I’m really happy. I spoke to Trent about playing in this role over a year ago. It’s something he’s been really keen to do. He’s been really receptive to feedback and every bit of information. We know he can be a really special player. Equally, we know it’s not something he’s been doing for the last five years. There is an element of the unknown to it. But I think it’s an opportunity that’s worth grasping because he could be something incredibly special.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold in central midfield is a tactic England have trialed relatively recently - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

Southgate has been juggling a number of fitness issues within his squad and will have to start with Kieran Trippier as a makeshift left-back as Luke Shaw continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

“I’d say we have got some very good footballers who are adaptable and in the modern game, the formation you write on a piece of paper ends up being one thing with the ball and another thing without the ball,” said Southgate.

“So you, of course, need balance to the team, no question about that, and we’ve got some exciting players that we want to get on the pitch and we can’t get them all on the pitch. So we are trying to find the best balance, to be on the front foot in the way we want to play and I’m excited about how the players have looked over the last few days and they’re ready for a game.”

England are considered by many to be the favourites to win the Euros, but Southgate warned his team they must get everything right to land the country’s first major trophy since 1966.

“Everybody recognises that we’ve got a dangerous team, but I don’t think they go overboard about that,” said Southgate. “I think they feel we’ve progressed well over seven or eight years. Whenever I travel around Europe, you get a different view perhaps to the one I get at home. But I don’t think people are putting us on a pedestal.

“I think there are several countries that know they have good players and we’re aware of that. We’re a team that can win, but there are other teams that can win this and it’s about delivering over the period of a month and hitting and finding your best form and dealing with all the events that happen within tournament football. We’ve got some good experience of that, so we can help to guide the guys through it.”

Asked if his players share his belief in their potential to emerge as winners in Germany, Southgate replied: “I think they do. I don’t think there is any question that there is strong belief in the group.

“Equally, I said to them last night when we had a meeting about tournaments and lessons we can take from the past, that there are things we should discard from the past. To have the experiences we’ve had are really, really important and irrelevant in equal measure. We have to go and play and get it right tomorrow.”

Southgate also issued an update on the fitness of Shaw, who he must decide whether or not to include in his matchday squad against Serbia.

“Contact hasn’t been a problem from the off with the injury he had,” Southgate added. “He has been into full training but not into every session, that is the decision we have to make, whether he is at a level where he could have an influence in the game from the bench.”

