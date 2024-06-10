Gareth Southgate calls up Manchester United keeper to help England at Euro 2024

Manchester United’s Tom Heaton will join England’s Euro 2024 squad as a training goalkeeper.

The 38-year-old, who didn’t make a single appearance for United last season, will travel to Germany for the duration of the tournament.

Heaton will provide support for England’s three goalkeepers – Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and former United stopper Dean Henderson.

Gareth Southgate made the call to invite Heaton, who is an experienced professional, to provide help to his squad throughout the European Championships.

Speaking about the decision to call-up Heaton as a training keeper, Southgate issued a statement saying (via ManUtd.com): “I am really pleased Tom has agreed to join us in Germany.

“Experience tells us that a tournament can put a lot of demand on our goalkeeping department, led by Martyn Margetson.

“Tom will play an invaluable role on the training pitch supporting Jordan, Aaron and Dean. Off the field, as someone we all know well, he will add to the positive environment we are always looking to create.

“We are grateful to Manchester United for their support in making this happen.”

After previously winning three senior England caps, his teammates will have the utmost respect for him and the role he will be occupying.

Reacting to the news, Heaton said: “I am incredibly honoured to be asked by Gareth to join the squad.

“To get the call to go to a major tournament, to help in any way I can and pass on my experience is a proud moment. We have a great squad, I’m excited and can’t wait to join the group.”

It remains to be seen if Heaton will sign a new deal at United after getting no game time last term, but it is understood that talks are ongoing.

England squad contains just two Reds

Heaton will link-up with two of his United team-mates in Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo, while Harry Maguire missed out due to an injury that ruled him out of the FA Cup final win over Man City.

England have group-stage matches against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia coming up – but Southgate’s side are favourites to top the group and go all the way.

Hopefully, none of our players will be scapegoated by the English media this summer. That would signal a change.

