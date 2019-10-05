Gareth Southgate to brief England players on what to do if faced with racial abuse in Euro 2020 qualifer against Bulgaria

Raheem Sterling was subject to racial abuse when England faced Montenegro in March - Offside

Gareth Southgate will brief his England players on how to react if they face racial abuse from the stands in the team’s World Cup qualifier next week in Sofia, where the capacity in the Vasil Levski national stadium will be reduced because of similar previous crowd offences in June.

The England manager said that the conversation with his squad, who meet up on Monday, will take place early on the week and after that the focus will be on preparing for the games against the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday and then Bulgaria in Sofia the following Monday. England players were racially abused when they played a Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro in March, for which the Montenegrin football association were fined €20,000 and ordered to play a game behind closed doors.

The crowd in the Vasil Levski national stadium a week on Monday will be down 5,000 from its 46,340 capacity because of racist incidents when the Bulgarian team played against Kosovo and the Czech Republic in June. Southgate said that the players would be made aware that it is the referee and his fellow officials’ duty to react if racism is reported, with liaison between the Uefa delegate in the stands.

The three-step protocol begins with the referee stopping the game and requesting a stadium announcement warning a crowd to stop racist chanting. If he judges it necessary the referee may, in consultation with the other officials, then take the players off the pitch for a period of time.

Southgate has said in the past that he would support his players refusing to play-on if the referee did not take action but the consensus is that it is the referee’s responsibility to take charge.

Southgate said: “We are very clear … to all of our staff and discuss what needs to happen, what that procedure needs to look like. We think it’s important to pick [that] up with the players because we haven’t done that post Montenegro because we had two home games last time.

"We didn’t think it was relevant to them but we think it’s now a good moment to do that. I think the conversations we’ve had with people about this, it would be key that they know that we’re clear on what needs to happen and there are supporters of that, because I think the trouble started after Montenegro.”

Southgate added that the referee needed to be supported by other officials in the stadium and that the FA would also have its own officials in the stands who would report back, including head of security Tony Conniford. “We have different people in communication with Uefa anyway in different parts of the stadium,” Southgate said.

“We’ve not had to change their roles but we just have an awareness of exactly what those procedures would be, and how that would need to happen.”

He said that in the course of the game it was possible that some were not aware of abuse depending on their position. “Even at the end of the [Montenegro] game, I was very aware of what happened to some other people that were on the bench that didn’t even hear it,” he said. “That is probably the difficulty of the situation that night, but we all hope that we’re not discussing this at the end of the game, and that we’re prepared. And I think it’s important that our players have been prepared if it were to happen.”

Southgate has acknowledged the difficulty of leaving out the likes of Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain because of a lack of game-time for their clubs while having to overlook that factor in other positions. Joe Gomez, who is back in the Liverpool team this weekend, has not featured much either but has been selected nonetheless because there is less competition at centre-back.

Southgate said: “In a lot of sports, selection is very straightforward: you hit a time and you’re in or you’re out. We have to balance off what we think a player’s capable of, because there are some players that might be having a brief spell for their club that is very good, but we don’t think they can adapt their game and adapt to international football, or we think there’s a limit on where they might be able to go.”

He added: “In the positions where it’s very tight, where you’ve got a lot of talent, like in attacking midfield at the moment, where Dele and Ox haven’t been playing as much compared to [James] Maddison and [Mason] Mount, who have played every game and are scoring. So that differentiator there is key. At centre-back at the moment, Fik [Fikayo Tomori] has just come in and Joe [Gomez] isn’t playing as much, but we have great belief that we think they are going to be our better players moving forward because of their speed and their attributes and how we think that would translate into international football.

“Maybe if we had six or seven playing at a level that they are with similar attributes, we’d view that differently because they weren’t in the team, but that is a little bit more complicated in its way. I understand at times I’ll get some stick because I try to say you want to pick people in form who are playing regularly and it isn’t always possible to do it exactly that way.”