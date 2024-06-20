Gareth Southgate admits England are struggling to deal with Euro 2024 pressure

Gareth Southgate admitted underperforming England are struggling to cope with the pressure after the Euro 2024 hopefuls were booed at the end of a dismal draw with Denmark.

Speaking in a press conference after his side drew 1-1 in Frankfurt on Thursday (20 June), Southgate said: “We’ve got to go and analyse that in-depth and find some solutions to addressing the issues that we have. Over the next few days we’ll spend a lot of time doing that.

“We know the level has to be higher, we know the level can be higher.

“Maybe the biggest thing is we have to accept the environment that we’re in and the expectations that are around us. We are going to have to walk towards that challenge.”