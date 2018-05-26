Gareth Bale scores absurd bicycle kick in Champions League final (Video)
Gareth Bale put Real Madrid ahead of Liverpool in the Champions League final with this ludicrous bicycle kick:
ARE YOU SERIOUS! Gareth Bale scores one of the best goals you'll EVER see to give Real Madrid a 2-1 lead! #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/SCqFozk6qx
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2018
Real Madrid had gone ahead with the flukiest of goals, only to see Sadio Mane equalize. This one was fluky in its own way – only because it was so otherworldly, so perfect. One hundred other players could try that same skill 100 times each, and they’d all fail.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a bicycle kick of his own in the Champions League quarterfinals, couldn’t help but laugh in the background as Bale went off to celebrate.
Real Madrid leads Liverpool 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining.