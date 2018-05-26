Gareth Bale scores absurd bicycle kick in Champions League final (Video)

Gareth Bale scores Real Madrid’s second goal in the Champions League final with an insane bicycle kick. (Getty)

Gareth Bale put Real Madrid ahead of Liverpool in the Champions League final with this ludicrous bicycle kick:

ARE YOU SERIOUS! Gareth Bale scores one of the best goals you'll EVER see to give Real Madrid a 2-1 lead! #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/SCqFozk6qx — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2018





Real Madrid had gone ahead with the flukiest of goals, only to see Sadio Mane equalize. This one was fluky in its own way – only because it was so otherworldly, so perfect. One hundred other players could try that same skill 100 times each, and they’d all fail.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a bicycle kick of his own in the Champions League quarterfinals, couldn’t help but laugh in the background as Bale went off to celebrate.

Real Madrid leads Liverpool 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining.