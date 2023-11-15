Gareth Bale warns Jude Bellingham to 'play the game' at Real Madrid in honest advice

Gareth Bale has warned Jude Bellingham to "play the game" at Real Madrid.

The England international has enjoyed a stunning start to life in the Spanish capital following a move worth an initial £88.5m in June.

Bellingham, who won the prestigious Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony last month, has scored 13 goals in 14 appearances for the club and recently decided El Clasico with a dramatic late brace.

It is the latest step up in a meteoric rise for the midfielder since making his debut for Birmingham City at the age of 16 in 2020.

Still, Bale has warned Bellingham that the media circus surrounding the LaLiga giants demands players act like a "puppet".

Despite proving a roaring success in Madrid after his then world-record move from Tottenham in 2013, Bale rarely seemed to enjoy the love of the club's supporters.

As such, he is in a good position to advise Bellingham on the pressures that come with representing a club of that magnitude.

Speaking on A League of their Own, Bale said: "The biggest advice, play the game at Madrid. If you don't play the game, do what the media want, speak to them, basically be a puppet, you do get a lot of stick.

