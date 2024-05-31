Gareth Bale backs Real Madrid for the UCL – ‘They have a special aura’

Former Real Madrid icon Gareth Bale knows a thing or two about lifting Champions League trophies.

After all, the Welshman has made significant contributions in his five Champions League victories at the club, scoring a total of three goals in finals.

His memorable performance in the 2017/18 final against Liverpool with a spectacular bicycle kick and a long-range strike especially took the cake.

Now, with the Merengues gearing up to face Borussia Dortmund in the final tomorrow, Bale has come out to express his thoughts ahead of the highly anticipated game via AS.

Bale looking forward to the game

The 34-year-old acknowledged that he will enjoy watching the game from afar, free from the pressure of being in the spotlight.

“It will be nice to see a Real Madrid Champions League final without all that pressure and expectations. It’s something I’m not really used to.

“I will enjoy the occasion without being in that pressure cooker. Even having been to Madrid, it is difficult to explain what the Champions League means.”

“Obviously, it means a lot to the club and the fans. It is the most valued competition and the main focus each year. But the fact that they keep winning, even when they seem down… we always seem to find a way to come back and win,” he said.

Real Madrid have a special aura

Furthermore, Bale stated that Real Madrid’s history of success in Europe and ability to constantly complete comebacks from losing positions is likely to intimidate opponents.

“You could say that now, the other teams are playing against the Madrid shield, they have a special aura. They have momentum behind them, Real Madrid and the European Cup.

“Teams are afraid to play against Real Madrid and that is something very important when facing a final. I hope they can get another win and continue to consolidate their title as kings of Europe,” he exclaimed.

Bale is still a Madridista at heart

A Madridista at heart. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

While the Welshman’s final years at the club were marred with controversy, Bale’s contributions to the club cannot be denied.

He admitted that he still loves the club and supports them, just as he did when he was young.

“I was there for a long time. I still watch their games and look for their results, I still love the team, and I still support them, just as I did when I was young.

“I fully expect Madrid to lift the trophy. They understand the pressures and know what to expect, which is a big advantage,” he commented.

Giving Jude Bellingham his roses

Bale confessed that if Real Madrid wins the Champions League and Jude Bellingham goes on to have a solid tournament in the Euros, his chances of lifting the Ballon d’Or certainly rise.

“Obviously there is a lot to prove, but Bellingham has already done a lot of hard work to win the Ballon d’Or. He has adapted very well and had a fantastic first season.

“They’ve won the league and to be able to win a Champions League in your first season, obviously from personal experience, it’s a great thing to have, it gives you that energy to keep going,” Bale concluded.