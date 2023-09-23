Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs football score vs. East Carolina: Live updates

Gardner-Webb football looks to score its first road win of the 2023 season Saturday when it travels to Greenville for a matchup with East Carolina.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs come into Saturday’s game with a 1-2 record. Gardner-Webb fell in its Big South-OVC opener last week, a late field goal lifting Tennessee State to a 27-25 victory. East Carolina is 0-3, losing to No. 2 Michigan, Marshall and Appalachian State.

How can one watch, listen to the Gardner-Webb football game?

Kickoff for Saturday’s game between Gardner-Webb and East Carolina is set for 6 p.m. The game will be live-streamed on ESPN+, in addition to airing on WGNC Radio 1450 AM/101.1 FM.

HEARTBREAK HOTEL: Late field goal sinks Gardner-Webb football in trip to Music City

DOWN TO THE WIRE: Late drive helps Gardner-Webb football get past a pesky Elon team. Here's how.

Gardner-Webb football score vs. East Carolina Pirates: Live updates

Wreaking havoc

There’s been no sophomore slump for linebacker Ty Anderson. Through three games, the Thomasville, Georgia, native has 18 tackles (1.5 for a loss) and a half-sack.

Against Tennessee State, the 2022 Big South Defensive Freshman of the Year recorded Gardner-Webb’s first safety since 2019.

Getting the ‘Gaither Train’ rolling

Redshirt senior running back Narii Gaither rushed for a season-high 152 yards and a touchdown, in addition to a 16-yard TD reception in his team’s loss to Tennessee State.

Through three games, the Rock Hill, South Carolina native has rushed for 294 yards on 46 carries and a TD. “He’s a special player, and that shows me we need to get the ball to him more,” said Gardner-Webb coach Tre Lamb.

Wideout Jonathan Burns was also a bright spot, finishing with nine receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown last week.

Making adjustments

During his weekly press conference, Lamb lamented missed opportunities in his team’s loss at Tennessee State.

“Offensively, we punted ten times. I don’t think I’ve ever had that happen in my career as a play caller. We had almost 400 yards of offense and scored 25 points. That’s clearly not enough,” Lamb said. “We have to finish drives in the redzone. We missed two chip shot field goals, and we’re just not playing our best football as a team.”

Area standouts to watch on ECU

Devon King: A South Point product, the junior defensive back has five tackles this season.

Dontavius Nash: A transfer from North Carolina, the Hunter Huss product has eight tackles through three games.

Carson Smith: The South Point alum is a placekicker for the Pirates.

Gardner-Webb 2023 football schedule

Sept. 2 at Appalachian State (L, 45-24)

Sept. 9 Elon (W, 34-27)

Sept. 16 at Tennessee State (L, 27-25)

Sept. 23 at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Oct. 21 Eastern Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Oct. 28 UT-Martin, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Charleston Southern, 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gardner-Webb football score vs. East Carolina: Live updates