Gardner-Webb football hopes to score its second straight win Saturday when it hosts nationally-ranked UT-Martin for homecoming.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-4 overall, 1-1 in Big South-OVC play. Gardner-Webb got back in the win column last week with a 35-32 victory over Eastern Kentucky.

Ranked 14th in the latest STATS Perform FCS poll, UT-Martin is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in Big South-OVC play. Georgia dealt the Skyhawks their only loss, a 48-7 result Sept. 2.

BORN TO RUN: Burns football's Ben Mauney commits to Gardner-Webb football

WIN'S A WIN: Gardner-Webb football survives 'sleepy' second half to down Robert Morris

How can I watch the Gardner-Webb football game?

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and UT-Martin are set for kickoff at 1:30 p.m. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+. It will also be available on radio via WGNC 1450 AM/101.1 FM.

Gardner-Webb football vs. UT-Martin: Live score updates

Runnin’ Bulldogs to watch

So. | Running back

Brown had another strong outing last week against Eastern Kentucky, rushing for 142 yards and a touchdown. The all-purpose back has rushed for 375 yards and four touchdowns, along with 13 receptions for 173 yards and four more TDs.

Ty French

Sr. | Defensive end

The reigning Big South Defensive Player of the Year has 33 tackles to go with 3 ½ sacks this season. French is credited with 207 tackles, 28.5 sacks, an interception, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 35 career games.

Will McRainey

Sr. | Linebacker

The Shallotte native leads Gardner-Webb with 65 tackles, five of them in opponents’ backfield. Last week against Eastern Kentucky, he had 14 tackles, including a tackle for a loss. He also had an interception and forced a fumble.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gardner-Webb football vs. UT-Martin: Live updates