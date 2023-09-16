Gardner-Webb football looks to score its first road win of the 2023 season, traveling Saturday to Nashville for a matchup with Tennessee State.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs come in 1-1, this after claiming a dramatic 34-27 win over Elon last Saturday. Tennessee State also is 1-1, falling to Notre Dame in its opener before defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week.

What time, channel is the Gardner-Webb football game on?

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Tennessee State are set for kickoff at 6 p.m. in Nashville. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+. It will also be available on radio via WGNC 1450 AM/101.1 FM.

Gardner-Webb football vs. Tennessee State: Live score updates

Playing on the big stage

Gardner-Webb’s visit to Tennessee State includes the added perk of playing at one of the NFL’s 32 venues, Nissan Stadium. The 69,143-seat stadium is one in a pair of venues the Tigers call home, also utilizing 15,000-seat Hale Stadium located on campus.

Slinging it

Despite a new man being under center, Gardner-Webb’s passing game continues to post big numbers.

The latest recipient is redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew Caldwell, who completed 32-of-48 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-27 win over Elon last Saturday. He was 3-for-5 for 66 yards on the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ game-winning drive, hitting wideout Ephraim Floyd for an 11-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left.

Through two games, Caldwell is completing 66% of his passes for 517 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

No one better (in the Big South)

Gardner-Webb defensive end Ty French became the Big South’s all-time sacks leader in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against Elon, credited with a half-sack of Phoenix quarterback Matthew Downing. Next up for French is the Gardner-Webb all-time sacks record, currently held by former Runnin’ Bulldog Gabe Wilkins (29).

Meet Mr. Heisman

Tennessee State is coached by 1995 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL great Eddie George. George has a 9-13 record since he was hired as the Tigers’ head coach in April 2021.

At Ohio State, he rushed for a school record 1,927 yards and 24 touchdowns en route to earning the 1995 Heisman Trophy. He left Columbus with 3,768 yards and 44 rushing TDs.

He played nine years (1996-2004) in the NFL, spending eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans and his final season with the Dallas Cowboys. He rushed for 10,441 yards and 68 touchdowns, along with 2,227 receiving yards on 268 catches and 10 TDs.

