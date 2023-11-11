Gardner-Webb football looks to score its fourth consecutive win Saturday when it travels to Tennessee Tech for a crucial Big South-OVC matchup.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-4 overall. Gardner-Webb’s 3-1 record in Big South-OVC play is tied for second with Southeast Missouri. UT-Martin leads the league by a half-game at 4-1.

Tennessee Tech enters with a 3-6 record, 1-3 in conference play. It is the teams’ first meeting since Aug. 28, 2008, a game won by the Golden Eagles, 28-12.

Gardner-Webb has shown a flair for the dramatic in recent weeks. The Runnin’ Bulldogs’ last three wins have come by four points or less, including last week’s 45-44 win over Bryant in overtime.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: Here's how late magic again worked in Gardner-Webb football's favor at Bryant

GWU'S KING COMES OF AGE: Late drive lifts Gardner-Webb football to win over nationally-ranked UT-Martin

How can I watch the Gardner-Webb football game?

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Tennessee Tech are set for kickoff at 2:30 p.m. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+. It will also be available on radio via WGNC 1450 AM/101.1 FM.

Gardner-Webb football vs. Tennessee Tech: Live score updates

Runnin’ Bulldogs to watch

So. | Running back

Brown has rushed for 461 yards and four touchdowns, along with 14 receptions for 244 yards and five more TDs.

Ty French

Sr. | Defensive end

Has 41 tackles to go with 4.5 sacks this season. French is credited with 215 tackles, 29.5 sacks, an interception, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 37 career games.

Narii Gaither

Redshirt senior | Running back

Gaither became the second player in Gardner-Wbb history to rush for 3,000 yards in his career. Though working through nagging injuries, he’s rushed for 569 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to 23 catches for 175 yards and two more TDs.

Jaylen King

Fr. | Quarterback

The dual threat quarterback has earned Big South-OVC Freshman of the Week honors each of the past two weeks. King has a 3-1 record as a starter, throwing for 561 yards and five touchdowns, along with 250 rushing yards and four TDs.

Will McRainey

Sr. | Linebacker

McRainey is the 20th Gardner-Webb player to record 300 career tackles. He leads the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 77 tackles, six of them in opponents’ backfield. He also has a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gardner-Webb football vs. Tennessee Tech: Live updates