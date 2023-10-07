Gardner-Webb football vs. Robert Morris: Live score updates from Boiling Springs

Gardner-Webb football looks to scores its first win Big South-OVC league play Saturday when it hosts Robert Morris.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-3) return following a bye week, this after losing road games at Tennessee State and East Carolina. Robert Morris is 2-2, with wins over St. Francis (Pennsylvania) and Virginia University of Lynchburg.

What time, channel is the Gardner-Webb football game on?

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Robert Morris are set for kickoff at 4 p.m. in Boiling Springs. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+. It will also be available on radio via WGNC 1450 AM/101.1 FM.

Players to watch

Ty Anderson

Linebacker, So.

The Thomasville, Georgia, native has 18 tackles (two for a loss). He recorded Gardner-Webb’s first safety since 2019 during its Sept. 16 matchup against Tennessee State.

Jamari Brown

Defensive back, Grad.

One of few holdovers from former coach Carroll McCray, the Miami, Florida, native is third on the team with 27 tackles and two pass breakups. A starter at free safety, he was a preseason all-Big South Conference selection.

Quarterback, Redshirt So.

Caldwell has completed 55.6% of passes for 768 yards and five touchdowns. His best performance came in a Sept. 9 win over Elon, completing 32-of-48 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-27 win.

Ty French

Defensive end, Sr.

A 2022 Buck Buchanan Award finalist, French has 21 tackles (seven for a loss) and 3.5 sacks through four games. French has 26 career sacks. Already with the Big South sack record in hand, he now eyes the Gardner-Webb record held by Gabe Wilkins, who had 29 sacks from 1990-93.

Narii Gaither

Running back, Sr.

The Rock Hill, South Carolina, native has rushed for 339 yards and a touchdown. He’s also been an asset in the passing game with 12 receptions for 78 yards and another TD.

William McRainey

Linebacker, Sr.

The 6-foot, 228-pound linebacker is credited with a team-high 29 tackles, a sack and two quarterback hurries. McRainey has started 32 consecutive games dating back to the Spring 2021 season.

Gardner-Webb 2023 football schedule

Sept. 2 at Appalachian State (L, 45-24)

Sept. 9 Elon (W, 34-27)

Sept. 16 at Tennessee State (L, 27-25)

Sept. 23 at East Carolina, (L, 44-0)

Oct. 7 Robert Morris, 4 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Oct. 21 Eastern Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Oct. 28 UT-Martin, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Charleston Southern, 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gardner-Webb football vs. Robert Morris: Live score updates