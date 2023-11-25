Gardner-Webb football travels to Macon, Georgia, looking to score a first-round win in the FCS Playoffs at Mercer on Saturday.

It enters the playoffs with a 7-4 record. The Runnin’ Bulldogs won their last five games en route to earning a share of the Big South-OVC title.

Gardner-Webb is making its second FCS playoff appearance in a row. The Runnin’ Bulldogs earned a 52-41 win over Eastern Kentucky last year in Round 1, before bowing out to William & Mary the following week.

Meanwhile, Mercer was ranked No. 17 in the latest StatsPerform FCS Top 25 poll. It is 8-3 overall, and its 6-2 Southern Conference (SoCon) record tied for second with Chattanooga.

RUNNIN' IT BACK: Gardner-Webb football claims Big South-OVC title, FCS Playoff berth

MOST DOMINANT WIN OF THE SEASON: Here's how Gardner-Webb football moved within a win of a Big South-OVC title

How can I watch the Gardner-Webb football game?

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Charleston Southern are set for kickoff at 3 p.m. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+. It will also be available on radio via WGNC 1450 AM/101.1 FM.

Gardner-Webb football vs. Mercer: Live score updates

Runnin’ Bulldogs to watch

Jayden Brown

So. | Running back

Has rushed for 646 yards and five touchdowns, along with 14 catches for 244 yards and five more TDs.

Ty French

Sr. | Defensive end

Has 53 tackles (17.5 for a loss), 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 17 quarterback hurries and five pass breakups this season. French is Gardner-Webb’s all-time leader with 30.5 sacks.

Narii Gaither

Redshirt senior | Running back

Gaither is one in a pair of Gardner-Webb players to earn 3,000 career rushing yards. This season, he has rushed for a team-high 684 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 27 catches for 259 yards and four touchdowns.

Jaylen King

Fr. | Quarterback

He has won five of six career starts. King has completed just shy of 53% of his passes for 992 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also has 550 rushing yards and five TDs.

Will McRainey

Sr. | Linebacker

McRainey is the 20th Gardner-Webb player to record 300 career tackles. He leads the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 90 tackles, seven of them in opponents’ backfield. He also has a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.

Gardner-Webb football 2023 schedule

Sept. 2 at Appalachian State (L, 45-24)

Sept. 9 Elon (W, 34-27)

Sept. 16 at Tennessee State (L, 27-25)

Sept. 23 at East Carolina, (L, 44-0)

Oct. 7 Robert Morris (W, 31-16)

Oct. 14 at Austin Peay (L, 41-14)

Oct. 21 Eastern Kentucky (W, 35-32)

Oct. 28 UT-Martin (W, 38-34)

Nov. 4 at Bryant (W, 45-44, OT)

Nov. 11 at Tennessee Tech (W, 35-0)

Nov. 18 Charleston Southern (W, 34-10)

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Gardner-Webb football vs. Mercer: Live score updates