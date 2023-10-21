Gardner-Webb football vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live score updates

Gardner-Webb football looks to score a win in non-conference play Saturday when it hosts Eastern Kentucky in a rematch of their first round game in the 2022 FCS Playoffs.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 2-4 overall, falling 42-14 last week at Austin Peay. Eastern Kentucky enters with a 3-3 record.

How can I watch the Gardner-Webb football game?

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Robert Morris are set for kickoff at 6 p.m. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+. It will also be available on radio via WGNC 1450 AM/101.1 FM.

BLOWN AWAY: Here's how Gardner-Webb football's road woes continued in loss at Austin Peay

HOMEGROWN PRODUCT: This ‘Dog’s born to run: Burns football's Ben Mauney commits to Gardner-Webb football

Gardner-Webb football vs. Robert Morris: Live score updates

Runnin’ Bulldogs to watch

So. | Running back

The all-purpose back leads Gardner-Webb with seven touchdowns this season. Brown has rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries, along with 11 catches for 167 yards and four TDs.

Ty French

Sr. | Defensive end

The reigning Big South Defensive Player of the Year has 27 tackles to go with 3 ½ sacks this season. French is credited with 201 tackles, 28.5 sacks, an interception, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 34 career games.

Will McRainey

Sr. | Linebacker

The Shallotte native leads Gardner-Webb with 51 tackles, four of them in opponents’ backfield. He has one sack, two quarterback hurries and is credited with two pass breakups.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gardner-Webb football vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live updates