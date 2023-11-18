Gardner-Webb football vs. Charleston Southern: Live score updates

Gardner-Webb football looks to score a share of the Big South-OVC title Saturday when it hosts Charleston Southern in its regular-season finale.

In addition to seeking a second league title in a row, a victory also secures the Runnin’ Bulldogs a berth in the upcoming FCS playoffs. UT-Martin has already claimed a share of the Big South-OVC crown, finishing 5-1 in the league following a 41-14 victory over Southeast Missouri.

Gardner-Webb has won four games in a row, including last week’s 35-0 victory at Tennessee Tech. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are averaging 38.3 points per game during the winning streak.

How can I watch the Gardner-Webb football game?

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Charleston Southern are set for kickoff at 1 p.m. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+. It will also be available on radio via WGNC 1450 AM/101.1 FM.

Runnin’ Bulldogs to watch

Ty French

Sr. | Defensive end

Has 49 tackles to go with 4.5 sacks this season. French is a half-sack shy of tying former Gardner-Webb player and Green Bay Packers defensive lineman (1990-93) Gabe Wilkins as the school’s all-time leader in sacks.

Narii Gaither

Redshirt senior | Running back

Gaither is one in a pair of Gardner-Webb players to earn 3,000 career rushing yards. His 922 career receiving yards are also most by a running back in program history. In last week’s win at Tennessee Tech, Gaither had two catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaylen King

Fr. | Quarterback

King completed 12-of-19 passes last week for 171 yards and three touchdowns. The Folkston, Georgia, native is completing 55% of passes for 885 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He also has 299 rushing yards and five TDs.

Will McRainey

Sr. | Linebacker

McRainey is the 20th Gardner-Webb player to record 300 career tackles. He leads the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 83 tackles, 7.5 of them in opponents’ backfield. He also has a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.

Area products return home

Saturday serves as a homecoming for a pair of Shelby natives.

Shelby High all-time passing leader Isaiah Bess and former Crest standout T.J. Ruff return Saturday to Cleveland County as part of the Charleston Southern roster.

A redshirt sophomore, Bess has completed 26-of-54 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns this fall. Ruff, a redshirt junior, has 346 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 81 carries this season.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Gardner-Webb football vs. Charleston Southern: Live updates