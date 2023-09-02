Gardner-Webb football vs. Appalachian State: Live score updates from team's 2023 opener

Gardner-Webb football looks to score a win in its 2023 opener as it travels to Boone for a matchup with Appalachian State.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs finished 7-6 last fall, claiming its first Big South title since 2003 and an opening round win in the FCS Playoffs. Appalachian State finished 6-6 a season ago.

What time, channel is the Gardner-Webb football game on?

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Appalachian State are set for kickoff at 3:30 p.m. in Boone. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+. It will also be available on radio via WGNC 1450 AM/101.1 FM.

Gardner-Webb football vs. Appalachian State: Live score updates

