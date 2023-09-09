Gardner-Webb football score vs. Elon: Live updates from Boiling Springs

Gardner-Webb football looks to score its first win of the 2023 season Saturday when it hosts Elon at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium in Boiling Springs.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs lost their season opener last week at Appalachian State, 45-24. As for Elon, it is also 0-1 following a 37-17 loss at Wake Forest.

What time, channel is Gardner-Webb football game on?

Kickoff for Saturday’s game between the Runnin’ Bulldogs and Elon is set for 6 p.m. The game will be live-streamed by ESPN+. The game will also be available on WGNC Radio 1450 AM/101.1 FM.

A banner night

Prior to kickoff on Saturday, Gardner-Webb football will unveil a banner honoring its 2022 Big South championship team. The Runnin’ Bulldogs finished 5-0 in league play, earning their first conference title since 2003. Gardner-Webb ended the season with a 7-6 record and first round win in the FCS playoffs.

Gardner-Webb players celebrate winning the Big South football title following its win over North Carolina A&T at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.

Last meeting vs. Elon

Elon claimed a 30-24 win over Gardner-Webb last fall, avenging a 2021 loss to the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Running back Jalen Hampton was the difference, rushing for 159 yards on 34 carries though he was kept out of the end zone.

“I’m excited to play and coach this game,” said Gardner-Webb coach Tre Lamb. “I think it’s a great regional rivalry. But for us to win it, we need to get Hampton on the ground and make them one dimensional. They probably have the same game plan for us. But it’s going to be a really good game on Saturday. I hope we have a really good crowd at Spangler Stadium and they can impact the game.”

Ball security again a point of emphasis

Three second half turnovers foiled Gardner-Webb’s chance of an upset last week, Appalachian State cashing those miscues in for 14 points.

“We have to work on finishing halves and finishing games,” Lamb said. “I know every coach says that, but we have to be intentional about it. We have to hold on to the football.

“We had three critical turnovers late in the game; two on the (offensive line) and one on the running back. That can’t happen against good opponents in critical situations.”

Emerging star?

Jayden Brown earned Big South-OVC Offensive Player of the Week honors following his performance last Saturday at Appalachian State. The sophomore from Lithonia, Georgia, finished with 112 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in a losing effort.

Gardner-Webb junior defensive end Ty French looks on from the sidelines as the Bulldogs face North Carolina A&T Saturday afternoon at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium at Gardner-Webb University in Shelby, NC. Gardner-Webb defeated North Carolina A&T 38-17.

Game wrecker

Despite Gardner-Webb’s loss, defensive end Ty French made his presence felt. He tallied seven tackles (three for a loss) and a sack at Appalachian State last week.

Gardner-Webb 2023 football schedule

Sept. 2 at Appalachian State (L, 45-24)

Sept. 9 Elon, 6 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Tennessee State, 6 p.m.

Sept. 23 at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Oct. 21 Eastern Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Oct. 28 UT-Martin, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Charleston Southern, 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gardner-Webb football score vs. Elon: Live updates