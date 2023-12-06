Gardner-Webb football players flock to transfer portal after coach Tre Lamb's departure

In addition to seeking a new football coach, the Gardner-Webb football team is confronted with the challenge of rebuilding its roster.

More than a dozen Runnin’ Bulldogs are in the transfer portal following the departure of coach Tre Lamb to East Tennessee State last week. The 34-year-old coaching prodigy left with a 20-20 mark in four seasons, leading the Runnin’ Bulldogs to league titles during his final two in Boiling Springs.

Among the Gardner-Webb players to enter the transfer portal:

Jaquan Adams, offensive lineman: A second-team all-conference performer, he started in each of the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 12 games this season.

Ty Anderson, linebacker: Tallied 90 tackles (11.5 for a loss), two sacks and an interception during his two seasons in Boiling Springs.

Brice Bass, defensive end: A starter in 11 of Gardner-Webb’s 12 games, he finished with 39 tackles (10.5 for a loss) to go with six sacks, eight quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Jayden Brown, running back: Voted a first-team all-Big South/OVC performer, the 5-9 sophomore finished with 666 rushing yards and five touchdowns, in addition to 18 catches for 253 yards and five more TDs.

Jonathan Burns, tight end: Caught 23 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown in 10 games this fall.

Matthew Caldwell, quarterback: Gardner-Webb’s starter to open the 2023 campaign, he completed 57% of passes for 928 yards and seven touchdowns in five games.

Tray Dunson, linebacker: Had 99 tackles in 41 career games, in addition to an interception and two forced fumbles.

Ephraim Floyd, wide receiver: Played in 18 career games for Gardner-Webb, recording 31 receptions for 346 yards and a touchdown.

Brendan Jackson, linebacker: Had 78 tackles, six sacks and an interception in two seasons at Gardner-Webb.

Will McCraw, offensive lineman: Started in each of Gardner-Webb’s 12 games this fall, helping it rush for 1,867 yards, good for second in the Big South/OVC.

Will McRainey, linebacker: Voted first-team all-conference, he finished with 105 tackles (nine for a loss), a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.

Gabriel Thompson, offensive lineman: A second-team all-conference performer, he started in each of Gardner-Webb’s 12 games. He was key in the Runnin’ Bulldogs averaging 338.8 yards and just shy of 27 points per game.

Others planning to depart are running back Donovan Jones, wide receivers Justin Franklin, D.J. Tyler and Maki’ Williams, tight end Hunter Neifert as well as defensive backs Warren Coneway and T.J. Jones. It also must make up for gains lost in recruiting, Gardner-Webb holding verbal commitments from Burns High product Cleveland County all-time passing leader Ben Mauney, Hayesville football standout Taylor McClure and others prior to Lamb's departure.

Special teams coordinator Nick Newsome is currently serving as Gardner-Webb football’s interim coach. The school also announced it had launched a national search for its next head man, tabbing Raleigh-based College Sports Associates to lead the process.

"GWU Football has experienced an impressive turnaround since we made our last coaching change in 2019," said Gardner-Webb president Dr. William Downs in a prepared statement. "This is a program that had endured six straight losing seasons. With new investment in our facilities, with enhancements to our game day experience, and with the dedication of our players, our staff, and our fan base there has been a really exciting revival at Spangler Stadium.

“We are now fully committed to building on recent successes and fielding championship-caliber teams each and every season.”

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Gardner-Webb football: Transfer portal hits hard after Lamb's departure