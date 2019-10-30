Gardner Minshew “can’t worry” about Nick Foles returning

The Jaguars have started working Nick Foles back into practice as he makes his way back from the broken collarbone he suffered in the season opener and he’ll be eligible to play when the team returns from a bye to face the Colts.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone evaded questions about his plans at quarterback if Foles is cleared to return for that game earlier this week by saying he won’t “waste my time” on hypotheticals. Current starter Gardner Minshew said during an appearance on NFL Network Wednesday that he’s also keeping the question of what will happen at bay for the time being.

“It’s something I can’t really worry about right now,” Minshew said. “Every half-way competitive guy ever, you want to be the guy out there helping your team win, there is no doubt about that. But at the end of the day, we just want to win, and whatever we’ve got to do to make it happen, we’re going to do it.”

Minshew is completing 61.9 percent of his passes while throwing 13 touchdowns and two interceptions in seven starts. The Jaguars have won four of those games and winning a fifth in London against the Texans while continuing to play well would make a case for sticking with Minshew regardless of Foles’s status.