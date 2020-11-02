Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew will miss Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone said today that Minshew’s thumb injury is going to force him to sit for at least one game.

In a bit of a surprise, Marrone said it will be rookie quarterback Jake Luton, not veteran backup Mike Glennon, who works with the first-string offense this week.

Luton, who threw 28 touchdown passes and only three interceptions at Oregon State last season, was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars. Marrone said he thinks it’s time to see what the kid can do.

Gardner Minshew out Sunday, Jaguars turn to Jake Luton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk