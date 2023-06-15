Gardner Minshew sees steady improvement from Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew met with the media on Wednesday for the final day of minicamp as the team wrapped up the offseason workout program.

When asked about what he’s seen in terms of development from rookie Anthony Richardson, Minshew had high praises for the No. 4 overall pick.

“It’s funny man, I remember coming off the first day, he was like, ‘Man, that’s fast,'” Minshew told reporters. “You’re like, ‘Yeah, it’s only going to get slower though.’ It’s been cool to see him – he studies hard, he picks it up, he wants to learn. So, he’s been doing a great job there. He has been improving steadily and I think he will continue to.”

Minshew and Richardson have been and will continue to be in competition for the starting quarterback position. Minshew saw the most first-team reps at OTAs when the media was present while they split the same amount of first-team reps during the two-day minicamp.

While Minshew and Richardson are competing for the starting spot, the former has taken on a mentor role for the 21-year-old rookie.

“Well, my performance doesn’t really have anything to do with him performance. I ca go out there and be great and it’s not going to affect him and he can go out there and be great, it’s not going to affect me. So I think our whole room is just pushing to be the best we can be and in that way serve the team the best way that we can,” Minshew said.

Minshew, who is in his third season working with first-year head coach Shane Steichen, is already seeing flashes of high-level play from Richardson, and he feels the chemistry being built in the quarterback room is undeniable.

“You see it on film, anytime someone has a big play, the other quarterbacks behind him are going crazy. I think it’s been a lot of good energy, a lot of camaraderie being built, a lot of high fives and smiles,” Minshew said. “I think those are all things that, when times get tough, you got to be able to rely on those strong relationships and it’s good to see those getting built.”

Minshew and Richardson will have the opportunity to continue to build their camaraderie as they will join other teammates to work together during summer break down in Florida.

For now, Minshew is focused on competing with the rookie while embracing the veteran role.

“First time kind of being the older guy, it’s a little bit different – it’s cool being able to help wherever I can and see the things that he’s picking up.”

