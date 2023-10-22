Gardner Minshew rushing TD gives Colts 14-7 lead

The Colts may not have Anthony Richardson for the rest of the season, but they still have a quarterback who can make plays with his legs.

Gardner Minshew rushed for a 17-yard touchdown, giving Indianapolis a 14-7 lead over Cleveland.

Facing third-and-2, Minshew faked a handoff from shotgun, then kept the ball and burst up the middle for the scoring run.

Minshew has started the game 3-of-5 passing for 84 yards with a TD. And now he’s currently the Colts’ leading rusher, with 25 yards on two carries.

Cleveland’s defense has been strong all year, but so far the unit is having some real trouble containing Indianapolis’ offense.