Gardner Minshew prepares to compete with Trevor Lawrence, in a unique way

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew approaches his third NFL season with the same mindset he brought to his first two — he wants to be the starter. The fact that the 2020 Jags lost fifteen in a row after a Week One win, allowing the team to take quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in the draft, hasn’t changed Minshew’s mindset.

“I’ll say this man, in preparation for the competition, I haven’t taken a shit in weeks,” Minshew recently said during an appearance on Green Light with Chris Long (via Jamal St. Cyr of WJXT4). “Because number two isn’t an option for me. Number two is not an option.”

It’s a great mindset, but it’s hard to imagine Minshew playing in 2022, absent an injury to Lawrence. Even then, it’s possible Minshew falls behind Jake Luton on the depth chart. With a new coaching staff, it’s impossible to know how the competition shakes out.

Minshew started 12 games as a rookie, and then eight in 2020. He has thrown 797 passes, completing 501, with 37 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 5,530 yards, and a passer rating of 93.1.

Trade rumors had emerged at one point in the offseason regarding Minshew, but he remains on the team. Some think it’s just a matter of time before he gets moved, if for no reason than to let Tim Tebow wear No. 15 again.

