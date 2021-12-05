Gardner Minshew opens with a touchdown, Eagles up 7-6

The Jets started quickly on Sunday and the Eagles answered right back.

Gardner Minshew capped his first drive as the team’s starting quarterback with a 36-yard strike to tight end Dallas Goedert for a touchdown. Jake Elliott hit the extra point, which puts the Eagles up 7-6 as a result of the Jets missing their extra point try.

The touchdown was Goedert’s third catch of the drive and he picked up 61 of the 75 yards they traveled for the score. Running back Miles Sanders picked up the other 14 on a pair of carries.

Minshew last threw a touchdown in Week 15 of last season for the Jaguars. That was also the last time that Minshew started a game before Sunday.

