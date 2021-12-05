Gardner Minshew off to a hot start for the Philadelphia Eagles

When news broke that Jalen Hurts would be sidelined with an injury, and Gardner Minshew would get the start for Philadelphia, perhaps the happiest people in the Greater Philadelphia area were the producers at the various sports radio stations.

With visions of a quarterback controversy, higher ratings and holiday bonuses dancing in their heads, those producers dreamed of Minshew playing well against the New York Jets Sunday, opening the doors to a week of “Hurts or Minshew” debates on the air.

In the early going at MetLife Stadium, it looks like they are going to get their wish.

Minshew started red-hot for the Eagles, hitting on all six of his first-quarter passing attempts for 95 yards and a touchdown. The main beneficiary? Tight end Dallas Goedert. The tight end finished the first quarter with four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came on this play-action concept, with Minshew retreating into the pocket and taking the deep shot downfield:

Goedert works across the field on the deep post route, and Minshew targets him down inside the ten-yard line. The TE finishes the play, breaking through tackles for the touchdown.

The Eagles’ second possession began in the first quarter and ended in the second. It finished the same way their first possession began, with Minshew targeting Goedert deep downfield for six:

Story continues

Minshew and Goedert have two TD connections already! #FlyEaglesFly 📺: #PHIvsNYJ on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/Q08hl9g37F — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021

Philadelphia runs a “Sleet” concept, with the outside receiver running a slant and the inside receiver (Goedert) running a wheel. The rub concept springs Goedert free, and Minshew hits him in stride for the score.

Over two possessions, Minshew has hit on all eight of his passes for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both to Goedert. This marks the first two-touchdown game from Goedert in his NFL career.

And as this unfolds, sports radio producers in the Philadelphia area are looking forward to the week ahead.