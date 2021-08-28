Gardner Minshew is in the NFC East following trade to the Eagles

Eagles send late-round pick to Jags for Gardner Minshew II originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A new quarterback will be entering the NFC East that the Washington Football Team will need to prepare for as the Philadelphia Eagles traded for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II on Saturday.

The Eagles announced the trade and sent a sixth-round pick for the 25-year-old. ESPN further details that the draft selection could convert into a fifth-rounder should Minshew be involved in 50-percent of the plays in three games this season.

Jalen Hurts is the starter for the Eagles for now, but should he fail to take hold of the starting job, it wouldn't surprise anyone if Minshew gets a look at some point this season.

Minshew has appeared in 23 games over his career, throwing 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his two seasons with the Jaguars. With the Washington Football Team facing the Eagles in Week 15 and 17, it's not out of the realm of possibility that they could face Minshew this season.