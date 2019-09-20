Gardner Minshew II Gives Jaguars' Offense a Spark in Win Over Titans

We saw glimpses of it when he and his trademark mustache introduced themselves in Week 1, going 22-of-25 passing for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against the Chiefs.

We saw it again on the horizon in Week 2, when a little magic and a late rally had his Jaguars just inches away from a near-upset of the Texans.

And on Thursday, in a 204-yard, two-touchdown performance and a 20–7 AFC South win over the Titans, it more obvious than ever. Ready or not, there’s no running from this reality.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The legend of Gardner Minshew II is growing, and growing fast.

In his NFL primetime debut, Minshew made his mark right out of the gate, quickly putting the Jaguars up 7–0 following a muffed punt by Tennessee's Adoree' Jackson. He then made it 14–0 with a 22-yard strike to DJ Chark on the following possession. The backup quarterback connected on 13 of his 18 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns by the end of the first half, recording a passer rating of 128.2 and becoming the only rookie in Jaguars history to pass for at least 600 yards through three weeks of football.

Things weren’t always as seamless in the second half, however. After leading Jacksonville on another scoring drive, this one ending in a 40-yard Josh Lambo field goal, the offense began to stall. The ground game was nonexistent. Efficiency on third down was abysmal. Struggling to build on their lead, the Jaguars turned to their defense to protect it.

They answered the call, and had themselves a night in the process.

After a first-half performance that held Marcus Mariota to 62 yards passing and running back Derrick Henry to 31 yards, Jacksonville’s defense continued to shine. Calais Campbell built himself a permanent residence in the backfield, suffocating the run and sacking Mariota three times.

Story continues

Jalen Ramsey, the NFL’s self-proclaimed best cornerback, played as promised for the Jaguars, even after requesting a trade following last Sunday’s game. He insisted he didn't want to be a distraction. And on Thursday night, he wasn't, helping the rest of the unit keep Henry bottled up and, minus a misread on a 47-yard reception by Tajae Sharpe, keeping receivers blanketed in coverage.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Jaguars lost their shutout bid, letting Henry score on a one-yard run that capped a six-play, 66-yard drive with 12:04 remaining in the game. By the night’s end, a unit that hadn’t recorded a single sack through two weeks found itself with nine.

It was the type of defensive showing the Jaguars will need to support their offense if the Minshew era is going to be successful. And it can be. With Nick Foles on injured reserve until Week 11, Minshew still has half a season to further develop. Thursday night was proof that the sixth-round pick out of Washington State has what it takes to keep the Jaguars afloat.

And as long we continue to see what we saw with each passing week––as long as the young quarterback keeps doing his thing––there’s a reason for Jacksonville to believe that there’s hope. That not all is lost with Foles on the bench. That the solid performances are for real.

That Minshew Mania is here to stay.

Not getting The Morning Huddle and SI’s all-new Fantasy Football newsletter in your inbox? Subscribe here.

HOT READS

NOW ON THE MMQB: Antonio Brown's second accuser wants the NFL to take action. Robert Klemko on the latest chapter in the ongoing saga. ... Blockbuster trades are now a thing in the NFL. Why? Albert Breer has your answer. ... The Browns have what it takes to be excellent. And based on what Conor Orr saw on Monday, they're not that far off from being exactly that. ... Jacob Feldman on how NFL Primetime was brought back to life. ... The Cowboys, Niners and Bills are all on the rise. ... and more.

WHAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: It's Teddy Bridgewater time in New Orleans. Andy Benoit takes a look at how it might play out. ... Jonathan Jones on what we're all thinking: There's something wrong with Cam Newton. ... A look ahead at 2020. ... and more.

PRESS COVERAGE

1. The Atheltic's Zak Keefer on how Quenton Nelson (aka Big Q) became the baddest dude in the NFL.

2. The Dolphins finally made the switch at quarterback.

3. Even Kirk Cousins knows that, if things don't change, he won't be the Vikings' quarterback for much longer.

4. Landon Collins still has words for David Gettleman.

5. Why Vic Fangio isn't concerned about the Broncos' lack of sacks... yet.

THE KICKER

Because one Gardner Minshew just isn't enough.

Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.