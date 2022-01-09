Gardner Minshew gets very, very lucky on near-interception completion

The Philadelphia Eagles decided to sit many of their starters against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night, and that included starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. So, backup Gardner Minshew II started in Hurts’ stead, and the Washington State alum got himself a very, very lucky break on Philly’s first drive.

On the Eagles’ third offensive play of the game, Minshew overthrew receiver Greg Ward on a deep crosser, and Dallas cornerback Kelvin Joseph nearly came away with an interception. But all Joseph could do was bat the ball in the air, which allowed receiver DeVonta Smith to roll back on his route, and come away with the catch.

That turned out to be a 25-yard play for the Eagles on third-and-9, and Minshew ended the drive with a three-yard shovel pass to college quarterback and converted NFL tight end Tyree Jackson. This was the rookie’s first professional reception.

Gardner Minshew throws a TD pass to Tyree Jackson Tyree’s first NFL catch is a TD! pic.twitter.com/L9AIzhW8Zx — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 9, 2022

Was this a lucky break for the Eagles, who have clinched a playoff berth and are playing for a slight uptick in seed? Perhaps. But I prefer to believe that this was yet another example of Minshew Magic.