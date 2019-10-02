When the Jaguars announced that quarterback Gardner Minshew II has a knee injury, the team didn’t saw whether he’d fully participate in practice or whether he’d be limited.

The official report has been released: Minshew was limited in practice.

This suggests he’ll be good to go come Sunday, but as a rookie quarterback he needs all the reps he can get to continue to get comfortable in the offense.

If Minshew can’t go, Josh Dobbs would get the call for the Jaguars, who visit the Panthers on Sunday.