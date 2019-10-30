Gardner Minshew a full participant in practice despite shoulder soreness

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has a sore right shoulder but appears to be good to go this week.

The Jaguars announced that Minshew has soreness in his throwing shoulder but was still a full participant in today’s practice.

Minshew has been one of the pleasant surprises of this NFL season. A rookie who was expected to spend the whole year backing up Nick Foles, Minshew was instead pressed into duty when Foles was hurt in Week One and has performed well. Minshew has averaged 7.6 yards per pass (better than the league average of 7.4) and has 13 touchdown passes and only two interceptions.

The Jaguars play their annual “home” game in London against the Texans on Sunday.