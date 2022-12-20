Quarterback Gardner Minshew won’t be getting any reps during the Eagles’ Tuesday’s walkthrough practice.

Minshew has been excused from the team’s walkthrough because he will be attending and speaking at Mike Leach’s funeral. Leach, who died last week, coached Minshew at Washington State and the quarterback shared how much the relationship meant to him.

“He was the first person I’ve ever been around who, just by the way he lived and how authentic he was, brings that out in the people around him,” Minshew said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I never found myself more comfortable with myself than when I was with coach Leach. The way he believed in me — that belief, that’s something that really resonates, and that’s something I tell any parent, coach, teacher. The best thing you can do for a kid is believe in him. And he did that for me, and it changed my life.”

Minshew may be starting against the Cowboys on Saturday because Jalen Hurts is dealing with a sprained shoulder and he is expected to be back at the team’s facility upon his return to Philadelphia later on Tuesday.

Gardner Minshew excused from Eagles walkthrough, will speak at Mike Leach’s funeral originally appeared on Pro Football Talk