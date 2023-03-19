Gardner Minshew embracing fluid role with Colts

At the time of his signing, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew may not know exactly what his role is going to be during the 2023 season, but he’s embracing whatever it will as he heads into Year 5.

Given that the Colts are widely expected to select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft, most analysts and pundits see Minshew working as the backup quarterback to whichever rookie hears his name called at the end of April.

Minshew, who spent the last two seasons as the backup to Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles, is ready to embrace whatever role the Colts throw at him.

“I really don’t have any expectations. I’ve come here to work hard and to have fun,” Minshew told reporters Friday. “So whatever that role is, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.”

Minshew has had an interesting career. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft and wound up starting 12 games while leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 6-6 record. Then he started eight games before a broken hand forced him to miss the majority of the 2020 season.

After the Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 NFL draft, Minshew was traded to the Eagles where he’s been working with Colts new head coach Shane Steichen since.

“Fired up to be working with Shane (Steichen) again. He’s a guy I have a ton of respect for, not only as a coach but just as a guy,” Minshew said. “I’m really excited for how he is going to be as a head coach.”

As for what the Colts can expect the offense to look like, Minshew knows there will be an emphasis on explosive plays.

“A couple of the biggest things that we really focused on in Philadelphia was explosive plays and turnovers. If you look at who wins games in the NFL – teams that win the turnover battle and teams that win the explosive play battle. If you do those things you give yourself a real good chance,” Minshew said.”

We’ll see what happens when the Colts make their selections in the 2023 NFL draft, but it appears Minshew is ready to roll with whatever the team asks him to do.

