Gardner Minshew in danger of being benched for Mike Glennon

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone acknowledged this week that starting quarterback Gardner Minshew could be benched in the future. Today may be the future.

Minshew is in danger of being benched in favor of backup quarterback Mike Glennon today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Minshew has shown promise since being drafted in the sixth round last year, but he hasn’t taken the step forward this season the Jaguars were hoping he would.

But Glennon has never shown much either, and it’s hard to see how he would make the Jaguars better. At some point Jacksonville may turn to its third-string quarterback, rookie Jake Luton.

