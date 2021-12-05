Gardner Minshew, Dallas Goedert connect for 2nd TD of first half vs. Jets
Oh yeah, Minshew Mania is back. pic.twitter.com/mLhaR4ggrr
— USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) December 5, 2021
Dallas Goedert and Gardner Minshew have a connection, and whether it stems from practice or random workouts, the pair has been gold against the Jets.
For the second time in the first half, Minshew found Goedert for a touchdown pass deep in the red zone.
Philadelphia is up 14-12, and after two drives, Minshew is 8/8 passing, for 125 yards, 2 TDs, and a perfect 158.3 perfect passer rating.
