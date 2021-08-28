Gardner Minshew’s contract with Eagles will pay him $850K in 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Eagles acquired Gardner Minshew on Saturday morning and the team’s two backup quarterbacks will only cost upwards of $5 million.
Minshew signed a 4 year, $2,710,884 contract with the Jaguars in 2019, including a $190,884 signing bonus, $190,884 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $677,721.
In 2021, Minshew will earn a base salary of $850,000, while carrying a cap hit of $850,000 according to Over The Cap.
In 2020, Minshew started eight of the nine games he saw action, completing 216 of 327 passes for 16 TDs and a passer rating of 95.9. His passer rating of 95.9 ranks as the second-highest in franchise history by a quarterback with at least 300 attempts.
Related
Philadelphia Eagles release QB Nick Mullens
Eagles acquire QB Gardner Minshew from the Jaguars for sixth-round pick
Eagles finish the preseason 0-2-1 after a 31-31 tie vs. Jets
Watch: Eagles' WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside leaps over Jets' DB for 42-yard catch and run TD
Watch: Eagles RB Boston Scott puts Jets J.T. Hassell on skates with a nasty juke move