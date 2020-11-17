Gardner Minshew to begin throwing on air, but won’t be ready for Steelers game

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (thumb) won’t be ready for this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but will begin throwing against air soon. Per coach Doug Marrone, the team will then evaluate him and see where he’s at in terms of his throwing ability.

“He’s feeling a little bit better, not fully 100 percent,” said Marrone Monday. We’ll wait for routes on air. During practice he’ll throw, see how he feels for the first time. [We’ll] see how it is after that and then we’ll take it from there, but he won’t be ready.”

Marrone’s comments means rookie Jake Luton will likely get the nod again this week, which would make his third start. His first was against the Houston Texans Week 9 and the second occurred Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Throughout both games he’s gone 44-of-73 (60.3%) for 473 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two picks. He also had a rushing touchdown against the Texans.

If Luton gets the nod this Sunday, he will have another difficult task ahead after struggling against Green Bay. The Steelers’ defense is one that most would say are significantly better than the Packers’ as they ranked ninth against the rush and are sixth overall (allowing an average of 318.1 yards a game).

As for Minshew, he revealed a previously hidden thumb injury to the team after their by week. After having an X-ray, the Jags found out that he had multiple fractures and a sprained ligament in the thumb, which was sustained Week 5 against the Texans.