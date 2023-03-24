Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson working out together?

Grab your tin foil hat because it’s conspiracy time.

Newly-signed quarterback Gardner Minshew and one of the top draft prospects in Florida’s Anthony Richardson may have possibly been working out on the same football field at the same time, together, simultaneously.

This is obviously fate that Richardson is going to be a member of the Indianapolis Colts, who own the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Lame sarcasm aside, it’s an interesting coincidence that Minshew and Richardson were possibly working out together, courtesy of Chase Donnon, who posted a picture of the two separately.

It was just a few days after Minshew signed his deal with the Colts.

Such an awesome start to spring break getting to watch two of the best work. Gardner Minshew and future 1st round pick Anthony Richardson. pic.twitter.com/IXHcF12XKb — Chase Donnon (@ChaseDonnonQB) March 21, 2023

Minshew’s role with the Colts has yet to be made public. There’s a more-than-likely chance he’s the bridge or backup quarterback to an incoming rookie. Richardson has some of the highest odds to be the selection for the Colts in the draft as most believe C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young will be the first two quarterbacks taken at the end of April.

Players work out together all the time out of mere coincidence and location convenience. Richardson was born in Miami and went to high school and college in Gainsville.

Minshew, a Mississippi native, played for the Jacksonville Jaguars for two seasons (2019-2020).

We’re certainly grasping at straws trying to make some sort of connection to the Colts here when it’s most likely coincidence.

But, what if it’s not? It makes you wonder.

