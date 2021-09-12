Gardner Minshew among five Eagles inactive for season opener vs. Atlanta

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles released their inactives list for Sunday’s season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, and Gardner Minshew is among five not dressed.

Joe Flacco will be the backup to starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, while Landon Dickerson and Rodney McLeod both are out rehabbing from knee injuries.

Davion Taylor (hamstring) and Mac McCain are also out.

