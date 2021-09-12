Gardner Minshew among five Eagles inactive for season opener vs. Atlanta
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
#PHIvsATL inactives pic.twitter.com/yrsjUnfluI
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 12, 2021
The Eagles released their inactives list for Sunday’s season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, and Gardner Minshew is among five not dressed.
Joe Flacco will be the backup to starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, while Landon Dickerson and Rodney McLeod both are out rehabbing from knee injuries.
Davion Taylor (hamstring) and Mac McCain are also out.
List
Eagles vs. Falcons: 10 players to watch in Week 1
Related
Eagles sign LT Jordan Mailata to four-year, $64M contract extension
Eagles confirm Brandon Brooks will start in season opener vs. the Falcons
Eagles rookie Landon Dickerson ruled out for season opener at Atlanta
Eagles SS Rodney McLeod ruled out for season opener at Atlanta
Eagles Injury Report: Brandon Brooks once again a limited participant