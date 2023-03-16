Gardner Minshew agrees to terms with Colts

New Colts head coach Shane Steichen will have at least one quarterback familiar with his system in 2023.

Gardner Minshew has agreed to terms with Indianapolis, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. The deal is expected to be worth $3.5 million with more money available through incentives.

Minshew spent the last two seasons with the Eagles, where Steichen served as his offensive coordinator. In 2022, Minshew started two regular-season games, but lost both. In five appearances, Minshew completed 58 percent of his passes for 663 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Minshew came on the scene as a rookie sixth-round pick, going 6-6 as a starter with Jacksonville. But after the Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence in 2021, they traded him to the Eagles to be the team’s backup.

In 32 appearances with 24 starts, Minshew has completed 63 percent of his passes for 6,632 yards with 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Colts currently hold the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft and are widely expected to select a quarterback. Minshew gives Indianapolis some flexibility if that rookie quarterback is not ready to start Week One.

