Gardner lifts East Carolina past Campbell 79-67

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Jayden Gardner had 22 points as East Carolina topped Campbell 79-67 on Saturday.

Gardner hit 14 of 16 from the free throw line.

Brandon Suggs had 16 points for East Carolina (3-7), which snapped its four-game losing streak. J.J. Miles added 12 points. Tristen Newton had 11 points for the hosts.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 18 points for the Fighting Camels (6-3). Milos Stajcic added 11 points. Austin McCullough had 11 points.

East Carolina plays Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Tuesday. Campbell takes on Elon at home on Tuesday.

