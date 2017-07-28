Gardner's walk-off home run leads Yankees past Rays

Brett Gardner delivered at a crucial moment for the New York Yankees, his walk-off home run seeing them beat the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB.

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner crushed his third career walk-off home run to lead his team to an MLB win on Thursday.

Gardner sent the third pitch he saw in the bottom of the 11th inning over the fence to see the Yankees past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5.

The Yankees (54-46) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but watched that turn into a 5-3 deficit through six innings.

Undeterred by their mid-game slump, the Yankees rallied back with runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

After a scoreless 10th inning by both teams, Gardner did not waste time taking advantage of another opportunity to help the Yankees win the game.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee Brewers 2-15 Washington Nationals

Los Angeles Angels 1-2 Cleveland Indians

Oakland Athletics 4-8 Toronto Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays 5-6 New York Yankees

Cincinnati Reds 1-4 Miami Marlins

Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 St Louis Cardinals

Chicago Cubs 6-3 Chicago White Sox

New York Mets 5-7 San Diego Padres

HARPER SHINES FOR NATIONALS

Nationals trio Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and Max Scherzer led Washington to a 15-2 win against the Brewers. Harper went three-for-five with three runs scored, two home runs (27) and four RBIs (79) to raise his average to .338. Zimmerman launched two home runs of his own, while driving in three runs. Meanwhile, Scherzer allowed just one earned run in six innings with nine strikeouts to improve to 12-5 with a 2.23 ERA this season.

Washington hit four home runs in a row, and five total, in the third inning.

MONCADA'S STRUGGLES CONTINUE

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada went 0-for-four with a strikeout in a 6-3 loss to the Cubs. Moncada, largely considered the top prospect in baseball, is now batting .111 with nine strikeouts in eight games this season, after hitting .211 in eight games with the Boston Red Sox last campaign.

MARTINEZ HITS GRAND SLAM

J.D. Martinez is enjoying his time in the desert. Martinez's latest home run (a grand slam) led Arizona to a 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

ROYALS AT RED SOX

Riding an eight-game winning streak, Kansas City (53-47) will head to Boston (56-47) to face off against the American League East leaders. Jason Vargas (12-4, 3.08 ERA) will take the mound for the Royals. After a surprisingly sweltering start to the season, he has cooled off in recent weeks. The Red Sox will counter with a slowly improving David Price (5-3, 3.82 ERA).